Picture Books about Trees for Your Little Tree Hugger
It’s the perfect time of year to spend some time in the great outdoors. If your little one is a tree hugger, or if you want to share your own green thumb with the next generation, these books are for you. With curiosity-satisfying nonfiction, seasonal books, and works featuring gorgeous tree illustrations, there are options for every species of tree lover. Grab your favorite and head outside to read together under a blue sky and leafy branches.
Hello, Tree
by Ana Crespo
Illustrated by Dow Phumiruk
Inspired by the 2013 Black Forest fire and told from the viewpoint of a tree watching its home destroyed, Hello, Tree is about the kinship between humans and nature, and preservation of the environment.
When a wildfire comes roaring into the forest, all the animals and humans flee. But all the tree can do is wait. Wait until many days and nights pass. Wait until the fire loses the battle. And wait until the forest is still before the forest can be reborn and the animals and the girl can come back.
Survivor Tree
by Marcie Colleen
Illustrated by Aaron Becker
This hopeful story of a resilient tree that grew (and still grows) at the base of the twin towers is a simple introduction for young readers to gain an understanding of September 11th and the impact it had on America.
One September day, the perfect blue sky exploded. Dust billowed. Buildings crumbled. And underneath it all, a tree sprouted green leaves in its distress. Pulled from the wreckage, the tree saw many seasons pass as it slowly recovered far away from home. Until one day, forever scarred and forever stronger, it was replanted at the 9/11 Memorial.
This story of the real Survivor Tree uses nature's cycle of colors to reflect on the hope and healing that come after a tragedy—and assures readers of their own remarkable resilience.
The Curvy Tree
by Chris Colfer
Illustrated by Brandon Dorman
Once upon a time, there was a little girl who didn’t quite fit in. When she runs away, she happens upon a curvy tree who helps her understand the importance of being different! This picture book stands alone, but also plays an important role in the Land of Stories series–making this a must-have book for fans and new readers alike!
Tell Me, Tree
by Gail Gibbons
Trees shelter and surround us. Their leaves offer shade from the hot summer sun. In autumn, they dazzle us with color. In winter, they stand tall against a cold and snowy background. Trees may look solitary, but each one is teeming with life.
Tell Me, Tree is a child's guide to the wide variety of trees that surround us, including how to identify them the structure of trees, with cut-away illustrations and labels. The book also includes an explanation of photosynthesis and a special section on how to make a tree identification book of your own.
Bear Came Along
by Richard T. Morris
Illustrated by LeUyen Pham
A cheerful and action-packed adventure about the importance of friendship and community.
Once there was a river flowing through a forest. The river didn’t know it was capable of adventures until a big bear came along. But adventures aren’t any fun by yourself, and so enters Froggy, Turtles, Beaver, Racoons, and Duck.
These very different animals take off downstream, but they didn’t know they needed one another until thankfully, the river came along.
Lawrence in the Fall
by Matthew Farina
Illustrated by Doug Salati
Cover design or artwork by Doug Salati
When Lawrence Fox’s teacher announces that students will be presenting their collections at show-and-tell, Lawrence realizes he doesn’t have anything to share.
Luckily, Papa knows just what to do to help! Together, they venture into the woods. Lawrence is scared at first, but as he grows comfortable in the forest, he starts to recognize its magic, and how beautiful and unique each tree and leaf is, allowing him to gather a splendid, one-of-a-kind collection of his own!
Oliver the Curious Owl
by Chad Otis
The only question Oliver’s family ever asks is Who? Who? Who? But he wants to know more:
When his curiosity gets the better of him, Oliver — and his best buddy, Bug — travel far from the safety of home to get answers about the wonderful world they live in. But after a day of exploration, how will the friends find their way back?
In this delightful story of discovery, an inquisitive owl inspires those around him to let their curiosity take flight!
Red Knit Cap Girl and the Reading Tree
by Naoko Stoop
This adventure with Red Knit Cap Girl and her friends uses simple prose and radiant illustrations to shine a light on the joy of reading and the importance of working together.
One day Red Knit Cap Girl and her friends discover a hollow tree in the middle of the forest. What can be done with one ordinary tree? “I will keep my book in this nook so everyone can read it,” Red Knit Cap Girl says.
But the tree isn’t only for books. Little by little, one by one, the animals share their unique gifts and turn the ordinary tree into a special spot for everyone to enjoy!
The Christmas Owl
by Gideon Sterer
by Ellen Kalish
Illustrated by Ramona Kaulitzki
Experience the beautiful story that captivated the country about a little owl who was found in the world's most famous Christmas tree.
When Little Owl’s home is cut down by people saying it will make a beautiful Christmas tree, she’s not sure she wants anything to do with Christmas, whatever that means. But then she is saved by a woman named Ellen, whose house is merrily decorated for the holiday, and filled with birds who need someone to care for them. Surrounded by kindness and helpful new friends, Little Owl begins to wonder if Christmas might not be such a bad thing after all….