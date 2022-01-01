Picture Books All About Colors
I’m going to let you in on a secret… I don’t have a favorite color. *GASP* I KNOW. Growing up, I always felt like I needed an answer to the question, so my default was green. But that’s not quite true. Today my favorite color is fire engine red, yesterday it was licorice black, and the day before bubble-gum pink. And you know what? That’s A-okay! So, my dear bookworms, let’s celebrate the whole rainbow of colors and the many meanings they contain through these special stories:
Brown Is Warm, Black Is Bright
by Sarah L. Thomson
Illustrated by Keith Mallett
When you think about the fall, what colors come to mind? Probably reds, oranges, and yellows, maybe? But what about brown or black?
Have you ever paused to savor the power and beauty of brown and black? Brown is strong as a tree and sweet as honey in tea; black is the hopeful promise of a seed and the grace of a bird in flight… and the quiet space where dreams begin.
Color the Sky
by David Elliott
Illustrated by Evan Turk
I don’t know about you, but I am always happiest outside. Our world is a magical place. Celebrating all the beautiful colors nature has to offer in this inspiring story may just convince you and your little reader to get outdoors and observe it for yourselves!
Red, big / red, small / Red sits on my garden wall. / Blue, low / blue, high / Blue has taken to the sky….
This tender and stirring read aloud uses the beauty of birds to invite readers to observe primary and secondary colors. With lyrical rhyme and striking pastel artwork by rising star-illustrator Evan Turk, Color the Sky masterfully captures childlike curiosity, wonder, and joy. Not only does it beckon readers to answer the call of exploring the outdoors, it encourages children to embrace the differences within themselves and the world around them.
How many ways can you capture a rainbow? We can paint one and pin it to the fridge, draw one with sidewalk chalk, snap a picture of one across the sky, but what about through sound and memories? This touching picture book will open your mind to the many colors of music.
The music turned into color and light and filled the room.
A young boy remembers quietly watching his father read the paper and sip a cup of coffee. He remembers his sweet momma, who lovingly pressed away the wrinkles on his clothes. Then one day, his father is gone and his momma falls ill. But through his love of music he feels his father’s warm hugs and his mother’s kisses. He learns to relax, shine, and dream as the music fills his soul.
Finding words to match your feelings can be a powerful and important experience. Teach your littles how to sort out their emotions with this adorable scribbly monster and his friend!
One day, Color Monster wakes up feeling very confused. His emotions are all over the place; he feels angry, happy, calm, sad, and scared all at once! To help him, a little girl shows him what each feeling means through color. As this adorable monster learns to sort and define his mixed up emotions, he gains self-awareness and peace as a result. Everyone will enjoy sharing this concept book that taps into both socio-emotional growth and color concepts in a simple, friendly way.
More Color Monster??? OF COURSE!!! Our loveable monster is back in a second emotion-filled story—this time tackling his first day of school butterflies (something we can all relate to).
The Color Monster feels a little nervous. Today is his first day at school . . . and he doesn’t even have a clue what school is! But, guided by his young friend, the Color Monster has lots of new adventures and makes new friends — and looks forward to tomorrow.
Perkin's Perfect Purple
by Tami Lewis Brown
by Debbie Loren Dunn
Illustrated by Francesca Sanna
I still remember the “Purple” song I learned in kindergarten: P-U-R-P-L-E, purple, purple. P-U-R-P-L-E, purple’s what it spells. Purple grapes on a vine, purple Kool-Aid’s fine… While it was helpful in learning spelling (and clearly made an impression if I can still sing it today), I knew nothing about the origin of the color purple until reading this fascinating story!
Many years ago, the color purple was available only to a privileged few. Making purple was tricky. The dye was concocted from a certain snail, and later, from plants, bugs, and rocks. Then it had to be soaked in minerals and . . . urine! The process was very complicated and expensive (not to mention smelly!).
Until 1856, when a boy named William Henry Perkin invented a new way. While testing a hypothesis about a cure for malaria, he found that his experiment resulted in something else — something vivid and rare for the times: synthetic PURPLE. Perkin, a pioneer of the modern scientific method, made numerous advances possible, including canned food and chemotherapy. But it was his creation of purple that started it all.
This moving story provides an entry into the topic of depression in a way that is accessible for kids. A beautiful range of blues and yellows illustrate the highs and lows of mental illness with powerful poignancy.
I’ve always been my dad’s little sunspot.
But one day, his world was no longer bright and yellow—it was a deep, dark blue.
As one father embarks on an emotional journey, his daughter will navigate life lived in and around his depression. Most days the sun won’t be able to peek through the clouds. But with each new wave of change, love will always bond them together.