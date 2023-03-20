Picture Books for Ambitious Girls
A is for ambitious, and ambitious girls go after their dreams! They boldly think of new ideas, see the power in teamwork, and aren’t afraid of failure. From inspiring true stories to tales that remind us of our inner strength, here is an awesome assortment of picture books for the ambitious girls in your life!
A Is for Ambitious
by Meena Harris
Illustrated by Marissa Valdez
Awesome, bold, charming, and decidedly ambitious this is a fresh take on an ABC book from New York Times bestselling author Meena Harris. Ambitious Girl sets out to reclaim words that are often used to undermine girls and women, inspiring readers everywhere to pursue their dreams and not listen to negative voices. It’s a beautiful reminder of the power of words, and how we choose to interpret them.
What will you choose to be? The possibilities are endless! The stunning picture book combines uplifting text with beautiful photography to showcase all the wonderful things that young readers can aspire to be. If you can dream it, you can be it!
Strong Baby
by Robin Arzón
Illustrated by Addy Rivera Sonda
Chin up, crown on! Calling all STRONG Mamas and STRONG babies! New York Times bestselling author Robin Arzón gives us powerful picture books to remind readers of all ages just how strong they can be. We all have an inner power, and we are stronger together.
The Superpower Sisterhood
by Jenna Bush Hager
by Barbara Pierce Bush
Illustrated by Cyndi Wojciechowski
The Superpower Sisterhood from the New York Times bestselling sister team of Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush is a celebration of ambitious girls everywhere! It’s a celebration of sisterhood, of friendship, and the idea that together, our skills are SUPERPOWERS. We all bring something unique to the table, and when we work together, anything is possible!
Dolly!
by Robyn McGrath
Illustrated by Ellen Surrey
“Pour myself a cup of ambition!” We can’t talk about ambitious girls without talking about American icon Dolly Parton! This biographical story details how Dolly never gave up on her dreams, showcasing her confidence, resiliency, and most importantly her kindness.
Malala's Magic Pencil
by Malala Yousafzai
Illustrated by Kerascoet
Inspired by her own childhood, Nobel Peace Prize winner and New York Times bestselling author Malala Yousafzai’s picture book illustrates to readers that there is magic all around. When she was younger, Malala wished for a magic pencil so she could change things around her. But as she grew older, she saw a world that needed fixing…and realized she didn’t need a magic pencil to make change happen.
As an ambitious girl, it’s important to stand your ground, and create your own boundaries! Sharee Miller’s Don’t Touch My Hair teaches the importance of asking permission. Everywhere Aria goes, curious people want to touch her hair, but she doesn’t have to let them! She makes the rules, and this inspiring story shows readers they can feel confident in their own skin AND confident in the choices they make.
We are who we are, because of Todd Parr! And Todd Parr is here to remind us that our unique traits are exactly what make us so special. We all need a confidence boost now and then, and this bright, bold story tells us to embrace exactly who we are! With that extra encouragement, we know we can go far and keep reaching for the stars.
Eleanor Roosevelt
Illustrated by Aura Lewis
by Helaine Becker
Eleanor Roosevelt is proof that no matter what happens, or how dark life may seem, it does not have to define you. There is a great power in kindness and compassion, and Eleanor’s early childhood inspired her to lead a life of public service, and will inspire ambitious young readers everywhere.