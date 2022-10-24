lbyr4 lbyr5

Picture Books for Kids Who Are Afraid of the Dark

Mara Brashem, Digital Marketing Coordinator

Growing up, I was very afraid of the dark. You can ask my mother all about it. And I may or may not still keep a little rechargeable nightlight always plugged-in, in case of a power outage. (I definitely do. It’s good to be prepared.) Does your little reader get the bedtime jitters?  Stave off those nighttime scaries with picture books that encourage kids to face their fears and GO TO BED!