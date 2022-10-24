Picture Books for Kids Who Are Afraid of the Dark

Dragonboy and his stuffed animal friends love exploring, and what better place to explore than their own backyard…at night. Everything looks different, everything feels different, and everything is just a little more special. The friends may feel frightened by the things they can’t see, like whatever is making noises in the bushes and whoever seems to be following along behind them. But as long as they’re together, they know they can do anything. They might even discover something wonderful.