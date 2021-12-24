Picture Books for Messy Kids

This story is for all the exasperated parents tired of shouting, “GO CLEAN YOUR ROOM!” and for all the kids who are, of course, just doing their very best to keep organized. (Mom, if you’re reading this, I’m talking to you…)

Marcy Su couldn't help make messes, track mud on the floors, and get stains on her dresses.

But Marcy's Mama has had enough! Waipo and Waigong are visiting today, and Marcy's room is a disgrace. What will her grandparents think? Not to worry—Marcy knows just what to do! From doing the laundry to getting herself dressed, little Marcy Su will certainly go above and beyond than what Mama asked.

Cherie Fu's playful humor and bouncy rhythms, set against Julie Kwon's expressive illustrations, perfectly captures how a plucky daughter's exuberance and a tired mom come together amidst the beautiful chaos that surrounds them.