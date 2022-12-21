lbyr4 lbyr5

Picture Books for Music Lovers

Andie Divelbiss, Marketing Assistant

Music connects us through joy, sorrow, and cultural memory. It can heal, teach, inspire, and bring people together. If you’re anything like me, you’ve caught yourself unknowingly bopping along to a beat, wishing you had a movie score paired to your daily activities, and screaming out soulful lyrics in the shower or on the highway. And if your little reader is anything like I was, they’re requesting you play the same song again and again, dancing with carefree and wild abandon at every chance, and hoping you sing along to their favorite tune. So press play on these books that celebrate the existence of music, those who create it, and how it touches people across the globe.