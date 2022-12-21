Picture Books for Music Lovers

Discover the inspiring illustrated true story about one girl’s escape from the Holocaust to become a concert pianist against all odds, made popular by the beloved novel The Children of Willesden Lane.





In pre-World War II Vienna, Lisa Jura was a musical prodigy who dreamed of becoming a concert pianist. But when enemy forces threatened the city—particularly the Jewish people that lived there—Lisa’s parents were forced to make a difficult decision. They chose to send Lisa to London for safety through the Kindertransport—a rescue effort that relocated Jewish children. As Lisa yearned to be reunited with her family while living in a home for refugee children on Willesden Lane, her music became a beacon of hope for those around her.