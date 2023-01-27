lbyr4 lbyr5

Picture Books for Pajama Day

Andie Divelbiss, Marketing Assistant

Few things are as comforting or whimsical as spending the day in pajamas, whether for a lazy Saturday or a themed school day. Everything seems a little more possible. You give yourself permission to play. Your dreams can follow you into the light of day and materialize before your very eyes. These books that epitomize coziness and celebrate imagination will help you live up to your full pajama potential—no matter your age!