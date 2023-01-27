Picture Books for Pajama Day
Few things are as comforting or whimsical as spending the day in pajamas, whether for a lazy Saturday or a themed school day. Everything seems a little more possible. You give yourself permission to play. Your dreams can follow you into the light of day and materialize before your very eyes. These books that epitomize coziness and celebrate imagination will help you live up to your full pajama potential—no matter your age!
Meet Noa and the worst Teddy EVER in this sweet, funny debut about the unrecognized heroes in our lives, for fans of Mac Barnett and Christian Robinson. A Spanish edition, El peor Teddy del mundo, is also available for purchase.
Noa LOVES Teddy. But Teddy is ALWAYS tired! Why is Teddy always too sleepy to play with Noa during the day? It turns out that Teddy has a good reason, and Noa is in the dark about what’s happening behind the scenes at night…when Teddy works tirelessly to protect his little boy from a colorful ensemble of unwelcome nighttime visitors!
At once laugh-out-loud funny and endearing, Marcelo Verdad's outstanding debut picture book explores how expectations don’t always allow us to see others for who they truly are, and how sometimes what we want isn’t always what we need.
Good Dream Dragon
by Jacky Davis
Illustrated by Courtney Dawson
Good Dream Dragon comes to the rescue in easing a child’s bedtime fears in this magical story featuring a nonbinary child.
When a young child is afraid to go to sleep, they call on the Good Dream Dragon to help lead the way. Together, the pair race past comets as they travel through the night galaxy, making their way to the magical world of Dreamland.
This soothing bedtime story celebrates imagination as a way to help alleviate a child’s bedtime jitters. It is a gentle reminder to children that comfort is always within reach.
The second book in the Dragonboy series is a nighttime adventure full of wonder and surprises.
Dragonboy and his stuffed animal friends love exploring, and what better place to explore than their own backyard…at night. Everything looks different, everything feels different, and everything is just a little more special. The friends may feel frightened by the things they can’t see, like whatever is making noises in the bushes and whoever seems to be following along behind them. But as long as they’re together, they know they can do anything. They might even discover something wonderful.
Join Dragonboy, Yellow Kitty, Darwin, Drako, and Simon in their next charming adventure about everything our wonderful world has to offer.
In this stunning story from New York Times bestselling creator Cori Doerrfeld, a child and their grandfather take a walk in the woods and discover more about themselves.
Finn is in a horrible mood and doesn't want to talk about it. After some persuading, though, they agree to go for a hike with Grandpa. Throughout their forest walk, they see many different things: big, strong trees with networks of roots growing underneath, still water with schools of fish swimming below, and an expectant bird with eggs nestled under her. It’s when the pair pass fellow hikers that Finn realizes that people, just like the elements of nature, are more than they appear. Grandpa explains that sometimes beneath a person who seems like they won't understand what you’re feeling, is someone feeling the exact same way.
This sweet and tender picture book celebrates our similarities, differences, and that there's always more under the surface of what we can see.
What If…
by Samantha Berger
Illustrated by Michael Curato
Creativity, the power of imagination, and the importance of self-expression are celebrated in this inspiring picture book written and illustrated by real-life best friends.
This girl is determined to express herself! If she can’t draw her dreams, she’ll sculpt or build, carve or collage. If she can’t do that, she’ll turn her world into a canvas. And if everything around her is taken away, she’ll sing, dance, and dream…
Stunning mixed media illustrations, lyrical text, and a breathtaking gatefold conjure powerful magic in this heartfelt affirmation of art, imagination, and the resilience of the human spirit.
Bedtime Ballet
by Kallie George
Illustrated by Shanda McCloskey
Ease the wind-down to sleep with this graceful, playful rhyme that will have children gliding into bed!
With the whimsy of Oliver Jeffers, the accessibility of Todd Parr, and empowerment of Peter Reynolds, this crossover gift book invites readers to ponder and celebrate the magic of being alive.
Remember to Dream, Ebere
by Cynthia Erivo
Illustrated by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow
From a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner comes an inspirational and heartwarming tale of a mother and child, and the dreams they build together.When Ebere's mother puts her to bed at night, she always says, "Remember to dream, Ebere." And dream, Ebere does! Encouraged by her mother to make her dreams as big as possible, Ebere imagines herself as the captain of a rocket ship with the ability to go anywhere in the universe.
A message of hope and possibility, award-winning star of stage and screen Cynthia Erivo's debut picture book is an ode to a child's imagination, a parent's love, and the big dreams shared by both.
An homage to classic bedtime stories and their creators, from a Caldecott Honor recipient and bestselling artist!
Patrick McDonnell’s first bedtime book captures the magic of a sleepover with friends, and reminds us to cherish life’s simplest pleasures. During a fun pajama party, three animal friends dance and play, but at last everyone is getting sleepy. Is it time for bed yet? Not before taking the time to say thank you for the day, the night, and good friends.