Picture Books for Pajama Day

Learn how to become one with your blanket in this quirky and hilarious picture book from Loryn Brantz, bestselling author of Feminist Baby.





Behold, the powers of your blanket are REAL.





From the best-selling author of Feminist Baby, Feminist Baby Finds Her Voice, and Feminist Baby! He’s a Feminist Too! comes a witty and charming picture book about discovering the power of your blanket. Readers will learn how to make their own snuggly, cuddly cocoon and all the things you can do when you feel safe and warm. Your blanket might take you to space, under the deep blue sea, or anywhere you can imagine. But what happens when you leave your blanket? Not knowing is scary, but also exciting!





This adorable and exuberant story is filled with open-ended questions that encourage readers to be true to themselves, both inside and outside of their blankets.