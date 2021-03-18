Picture Books for Your Little Oceanographer

Dorien Brouwers presents a stunning story about how sailing along the sea illustrates our journey through life. There are ups and downs, there are things to explore, and places to sea. And sometimes there are some really dark moments, but often times the beauty that comes from those dark depths is the best of all. The ocean has so much to teach all of us.

This dazzlingly illustrated debut about sailing through the journey of life is perfect for graduation or uplifting reading year-round.

Out at sea anything can happen: whether trials or triumphs, there are infinite possibilities to explore once we leave the shore. And what lies under the water's surface, in the darkest depths, can often lead to the most beautiful discoveries.

With gentle wisdom and dynamic art that will sweep you away, remarkable debut talent Dorien Brouwers beckons us to climb aboard and discover the courage, grit, and resilience that resides within us all. Ideal for all ages and filled with universal themes, the story also features a set of questions at the end that will invite parent-child conversations and encourage readers to explore their own life journeys.