Picture Books for Your Little Zookeeper

Mara Brashem, Digital Marketing Coordinator

It’s no secret that I love animals more than humans. Fluffy animals, spiky animals, animals with gills and fins, animals with loooooooong tails—you name it, they’re all the best. If your kid is anything like me, then they probably hold ambitions to work with animals one day—whether as a zookeeper, vet, or children’s book marketer (HA! just kidding; books are its own special creature). My much cooler, older cousin is a real zookeeper. She works with otters, anteaters, and lemurs!

So, how can you support your child’s ambitions? By reading animal books with them of course! Don’t know where to start? No worries, I’ve got you covered.