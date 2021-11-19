Picture Books in Letters
Even in today’s increasingly digital world, there’s nothing that beats the excitement of receiving a letter in the mail. Of course, as my mother was often fond of reminding me: “You have to send mail to get mail.” A great way to encourage young readers to feel comfortable writing letters is to share with them stories written in letter format (epistolary fiction, if you’re feeling fancy) as examples. As these picture books show, you can write a letter to just about anything or anyone: a planet, a fairy tale character, or even your mom. Share these picture books told in letters with your young readers (and soon-to-be letter-writers)!
XO, Exoplanet
by Deborah Underwood
Illustrated by Jorge Lacera
It was an ordinary day for Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, (and don't forget Pluto, the dwarf planet). The planets were circling the Sun, staring into space, until suddenly they spot something else in their Solar System. What could it be? Who could it be? The planets have no idea but they're circling to find out. Whatever it is that something is most definitely, absolutely, without a doubt NOT a planet. So begins an out-of-this-world pen pal exchange between the planets and an exoplanet.
Paired with vibrant illustrations from Jorge Lacera, this STEM-friendly story, told mainly through letters, reminds readers what happens when we consider another person's point of view.
The Jolly Postman
by Allan Ahlberg
Illustrated by Janet Ahlberg
This gorgeously illustrated, full-color classic celebrates a time before email by depicting amusing correspondence between fairy tale and Mother Goose characters. What could possibly be in a letter from Goldilocks to the Three Bears? Who would write to the Wicked Witch? Open this book, take out the letters, and discover what favorite characters would write to each other–and reimagine best-loved tales together.
The Day the Crayons Quit
Drew Daywalt; Oliver Jeffers (Illustrator)
Poor Duncan just wants to color. But when he opens his box of crayons, he finds only letters, all saying the same thing: His crayons have had enough! They quit! Blue crayon needs a break from coloring all those bodies of water. Black crayon wants to be used for more than just outlining. And Orange and Yellow are no longer speaking—each believes he is the true color of the sun. What can Duncan possibly do to appease all of the crayons and get them back to doing what they do best?
Brains On! Presents...Earth Friend Forever
by Molly Bloom
by Marc Sanchez
by Sanden Totten
Illustrated by Mike Orodán
Told in the form of a letter from Earth to the reader, this humorous picture book takes an in-depth look at how the actions of humans, particularly their use of plastic, is impacting the planet and how they can make simple changes in their everyday life to help protect the place they call home. Additional back matter includes a letter from the reader to Earth, information on what plastic is and how it's made, and scientific solutions that are currently in the works.
Love, Sophia on the Moon
by Anica Mrose Rissi
Illustrated by Mika Song
Cover design or artwork by Mika Song
Life on Earth isn’t always fair, so Sophia runs off to the moon, where there are no bedtimes, no time-outs, and no Mom. But as Sophia and her mom send letters to each other, Mom has a clever comeback for all of Sophia’s angry notes. Home starts to sound not-quite-so-bad, especially when Mom reports that someone from the moon has moved in to Sophia’s old room, they’re having spaghetti for dinner, and they’re reading Sophia’s favorite story at bedtime.
A through line of unconditional love underscored with lots of humor and imagination makes this picture book a stellar pick for storytime.
Dear Substitute
by Audrey Vernick
by Liz Garton Scanlon
Illustrated by Chris Raschka
Cover design or artwork by Chris Raschka
When a substitute teacher named Miss Pelly comes to class, one student bristles at the change in routine—Miss Pelly doesn’t follow the rules like Mrs. Giordano. But in time, our student learns that even though the substitute may do things a little differently, and she may be a bit silly, mixing things up might not be so bad.
Told in a series of epistolary poems, this funny, relatable picturebook is a great fit for classrooms and for any child nervous about new experiences.