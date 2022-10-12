Picture Books That Feel Like Classics the First Time You Read Them
Do you remember reading books with your parents when you were younger, and they would tell you this is what they read as a kid? For me, it was books about a bull who liked flowers, an engine who believed in themself, and a curious little girl who lived in the Plaza Hotel. There is something enduring about these stories. They live through the people we share them with: our parents and our children. Below is a list of books that embody this sense of endurance. Books that one day your child will read to their child, books that will be passed down for generations.
It always blows my mind to pick up a book from two centuries ago and find that I relate to a character more than I do to a book released two days ago. But isn’t that why we love reading? Dragonboy embodies what children have experienced since the beginning of time: a strong sense of imagination, a fear of the unknown, and a love for adventure.
Dragonboy is curious. He is playful, pensive, and kind. More than anything, he is himself: an imaginative little boy who loves to be a dragon. His stuffed animal friends—Darwin, Yellow Kitty, Simon, and Drako—are always by his side as he explores and discovers something new. Because the best part of an adventure is being with the ones who know you best.
The first in a new series, Dragonboy is the friend every child has been waiting for, a little boy full of empathy and joy who’s ready to discover anything and everything our wonderful world has to offer.
Do you remember the books you “read” before you could read? Apparently, when I was three years old, I would sit quietly reading my books…upside down. I would look at all the pictures to deduce what the story was about, and then I would sit quietly with my book until someone asked me what I was reading. When it comes to children’s books, it’s not just the stories that unravel, but the art that tells the story. That’s exactly what you’ll find in this delicate story about magic and memories.Something magical happens when Hazel and Hilda are together. As the seasons pass, Hazel’s broom whisks the dust off many years of joyful memories, and young Hilda watches them come to life. But is it magic making memories…or are memories making magic?
This poignant tale and artistic tour de force from Caldecott Honoree Molly Idle gently explores the passage of time and the transcendent power of sharing our stories.
This is a particular story, about a special house. But it’s also about every home and the people that live there, and the stories they tell and the stories that transcend time.
Over a hill, at the end of a road, by a glittering stream that twists and turns stands a farmhouse.
Step inside the dollhouse-like interior of Farmhouse and relish in the daily life of the family that lives there, rendered in impeccable, thrilling detail. Based on a real family and an actual farmhouse where Sophie salvaged facts and artifacts for the making of this spectacular work, page after page bursts with luminous detail and joy. Join the award-winning, best-selling Sophie Blackall as she takes readers on an enchanting visit to a farmhouse across time, to a place that echoes with stories.
This visual masterpiece explores what it feels like to not fit in and how the world changes when you overcome your fears. Whether today, 50 years ago, or 50 years from now, new beginnings are scary, but The Truth About Dragons shows us what happens when our perspectives change.
As a young girl cautiously approaches a castle full of soaring, roaring dragons, she worries about their wildness and their terribly sharp teeth. And indeed, the dragons are hungry and noisy, and they seem to be hovering closer and closer . . . until the girl notices that some of the beasts are wearing mismatched socks. And some are playing tambourines. And some prefer to color quietly in the corner. Could there be more to these dragons than the girl first realized?
In this remarkable debut, every page turn reveals another dragon meticulously transformed into a friend, each child working through his or her own overwhelming first day of school. Inspired by the author’s daughter, The Truth About Dragons encourages young readers to see beyond their fears to the often surprising truths underneath . . . and to find their inner dragons.
Believing in yourself is always the first step! In this classic story about an owl with a dream, bravery comes in all shapes and sizes.
Since the day he hatched, Owl dreamed of becoming a real knight. He may not be the biggest or the strongest, but his sharp nocturnal instincts can help protect the castle, especially since many knights have recently gone missing. While holding guard during Knight Night Watch, Owl is faced with the ultimate trial—a frightening intruder. It’s a daunting duel by any measure. But what Owl lacks in size, he makes up for in good ideas.
Full of wordplay and optimism, this surprising display of bravery proves that cleverness (and friendship) can rule over brawn.
The ocean, like the night, can be terrifying, but it can also be beautiful! This story echoes universal truths and endless possibilities. Sail forth into the night with beautiful images and ancient wisdom.
What’s more classic than all the classic bedtime stories combined? This sweet tale mirrors the stories that came before. Together, you and your little one can explore how stories live and grow within all of us.
Patrick McDonnell’s first bedtime book captures the magic of a sleepover with friends, and reminds us to cherish life’s simplest pleasures. During a fun pajama party, three animal friends dance and play, but at last everyone is getting sleepy. Is it time for bed yet? Not before taking the time to say thank you for the day, the night, and good friends.