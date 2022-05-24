Picture Books to Help Kids Overcome Common Fears
Everyone has things they are afraid of. When I was little, I was scared of many, many things, including, but not limited to dark closets, being up past my bedtime, my grandparents’ basement, poison dart frogs, cleaning supplies, fireworks, earthquakes, and dogs. I’m pleased to share that today I no longer fear poison dart frogs hiding in my bed at night, cleaning supplies are my BFF, and I love dogs more than humans. But getting over these fears was no easy feat. Help your kid get a start on conquering their inner demons with these encouraging and empowering picture books!
Bake Infinite Pie with X + Y
by Eugenia Cheng
Illustrated by Amber Ren
I’ll admit, math has never been my forte, however combining something that scares me (math) along with something I love (pie!), makes all the difference in gaining both confidence and interest!
X + Y are dreaming of baking infinite pie. But they don’t know if infinite pie is real. With the help of quirky and uber-smart Aunt Z, and a whole lot of flour and butter, X and Y will learn that by using math they can bake their way to success!
This charming and tasty story from mathematician and author of How to Bake Pi, Eugenia Cheng, reassures young readers that math doesn’t have to be scary—especially when paired with pie!
Additional back matter includes: a letter from Eugenia encouraging readers not to be intimidated by math, explanations of the math concepts explored in the book, and a recipe for Banana Butterscotch Pie!
I'm Terrified of Bath Time
by Simon Rich
Illustrated by Tom Toro
We all know bath time can be rough for kids, but have you ever considered how your bathtub might feel?
And so begins a hilarious dip into the choppy waters of a nightly ritual that parents and children alike often dread. Filled with soapsuds, rubber duckies, and existential angst, Simon Rich’s debut picture book is a splashy tale of cleanliness—and survival. This irreverent read-aloud treat about facing fear and embracing adventure might just change the way you see bath time (and your bathroom) forever.
Perfectly Imperfect Mira
by Faith Pray
Mira and I are very similar. Like Mira, I’m a chronic perfectionist. Also, like Mira, I’m rarely (if ever) good at something on my first try. But as Mira and I have both learned, perfection shouldn’t always be the end goal!
Mira wants to be perfect at everything she tries. Everyone around her is good at something, but Mira's not sure if she'll ever find a thing of her own.
One day, Mira decides to try . . . and because of that one simple act, everything changes. With a stumble, a wobble, and a humongous flop or two, will Mira learn to find the beauty in her imperfections?
Faith Pray's inspiring words and whimsical illustrations will encourage all of us to never be afraid of the second, third, or fiftieth try.
Knight Owl
by Christopher Denise
Sometimes being the teeny-tiniest can be very scary! But as Knight Owl shows us, we can’t let silly things such as size stand in the way of shooting for our dreams.
Since the day he hatched, Owl dreamed of becoming a real knight. He may not be the biggest or the strongest, but his sharp nocturnal instincts can help protect the castle, especially since many knights have recently gone missing. While holding guard during Knight Night Watch, Owl is faced with the ultimate trial—a frightening intruder. It’s a daunting duel by any measure. But what Owl lacks in size, he makes up for in good ideas.
Full of wordplay and optimism, this surprising display of bravery proves that cleverness (and friendship) can rule over brawn.
The Don't Worry Book
by Todd Parr
From one worry wart to another, if Todd Parr can’t make you smile, then you’re out of luck. Todd Parr always knows how to turn that frown upside down, while also reassuring kids that their feelings are valid and normal!
Todd Parr brings his trademark bright colors and bold lines to his new book about things that might make kids worry–from loud news, to loud neighbors, or a big day at school. With his signature humor and instantly recognizable style, Todd speaks out to kids who are feeling the weight of their world, offering solutions and comfort, as well as giggles.
The Invisible String
by Patrice Karst
Illustrated by Joanne Lew-Vriethoff
As someone who lives 2,500 miles away from family, separation anxiety and homesickness are an omnipresent fixture in my life to an extent. Knowing we’re connected to those we love by an Invisible String, no matter how far apart we may be, is an inexpressible comfort when the negative feelings threaten to take over.
Parents, educators, therapists, and social workers alike have declared The Invisible String the perfect tool for coping with all kinds of separation anxiety, loss, and grief. In this relatable and reassuring contemporary classic, a mother tells her two children that they're all connected by an invisible string. "That's impossible!" the children insist, but still they want to know more: "What kind of string?" The answer is the simple truth that binds us all: An Invisible String made of love. Even though you can't see it with your eyes, you can feel it deep in your heart, and know that you are always connected to the ones you love. Does everybody have an Invisible String? How far does it reach? Does it ever go away? This heartwarming picture book for all ages explores questions about the intangible yet unbreakable connections between us, and opens up deeper conversations about love.
Recommended and adopted by parenting blogs, bereavement support groups, hospice centers, foster care and social service agencies, military library services, church groups, and educators, The Invisible String offers a very simple approach to overcoming loneliness, separation, or loss with an imaginative twist that children easily understand and embrace, and delivers a particularly compelling message in today's uncertain times. This special paperback edition includes vibrant new illustrations and an introduction from the author.
Little Unicorn Is Scared
by Aurélie Chien Chow Chine
Discover some helpful tips and tricks from Little Unicorn as he combats his fear of the dark!
A little unicorn’s rainbow-colored mane is magic–it shifts to a single color when he’s feeling a particularly strong emotion. At bedtime, he often is scared of the dark, and his mane turns bright green. But when he repeats a special three-step breathing exercise, his fear disappears and his rainbow returns–and if he ever feels scared again, he’ll know just what to do.
With simple, accessible artwork and the universal character appeal of unicorns, each How Do You Feel Today? story allows children and caregivers to talk about and work through specific moods.