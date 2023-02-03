Pictures Books Make the Best Valentines
I love Valentine’s Day: all the cheesy puns, all the sweet sentiments, and sweet treats! It’s the perfect day to remind each other how much we care for one another, and how much love truly is all around. Valentines make us smile, make us feel all warm and fuzzy inside, and show us the power of love—and so do books! So take a look at these lovely picture books and share one (or all of them!) with someone you love.
How to Send a Hug
by Hayley Rocco
Illustrated by John Rocco
When you’re far from the ones you love, can you still send a hug? Yes! This delightful story illustrates the power of a handwritten note, and the impact receiving a letter can have on friends and family. You’ll be inspired to turn words into love and send a letter to someone you hold dear.
Keyana Loves Her Family
by Natasha Anastasia Tarpley
Illustrated by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow
Keyana wants to host the most perfect family movie night for the people she adores—her family! Everyone is invited! When things go awry, she knows she can turn to those she loves most for help. And that’s what love truly is all about.
If You Were My Valentine
by Lynn Plourde
Illustrated by Jennifer L. Meyer
This adorable picture book filled with the cutest animal families showcases the love between parents and children. It’s also the perfect prompt for reading aloud with those you love most: if you were my valentine I would…jump for joy! Smile bright! Give you a big hug!
Dinosaurs in Love
by Fenn Rosenthal
Illustrated by Hannah Jacobs
Love Matters Most
by Mij Kelly
by Gerry Turley
Love really is all around, and love matters most! This is a cozy story, perfect for chilly winter months as a mama polar bear searches for her cub. It’s a beautiful reminder of the powerful love a mother has for her child.
Todd Parr gives us the perfect way to say, “I LOVE YOU!” For loved ones far and near, this story is the perfect reminder of the power of unconditional love, and how great it is to be loved for just being YOU.
The Invisible String
by Patrice Karst
Illustrated by Joanne Lew-Vriethoff
The bestselling story illustrates the unbreakable, invisible connections between loved ones. A huge asset in dealing with loss and separation anxiety, The Invisible String reminds us that nothing can ever truly separate us. We’re all connected by an invisible string made of love.