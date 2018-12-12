Rejected LBYR Sequel Titles
Writing good titles is hard. Writing good titles for sequels is even harder, especially when the first book’s title is so iconic.
And for your eyes only, I have some of the top secret rejected sequel titles (wink wink — not at all) for you to read!
Never Once Moor: Sequel to Nevermoor
Just Fury (Until Women Can Read): Sequel to Grace and Fury
The Wizards of Twice: Sequel to The Wizards of Once
The Very Calm Human: Sequel to The Wild Robot
The Mortal Cool Kids: Sequel to The Magic Misfits
The Ocean of Books: The Dream Potion: Sequel to The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell
The King Who is Polite and Nice to Women: Sequel to The Cruel Prince
The Normal Sleeper: Sequel to Strange the Dreamer
Little Line Leaders: Sequel to Little Dreamers