Stories to Read for a Seaside Adventure
It’s officially summertime! The sky is bluer, the days are longer, and the sun shines brighter. During this season, all I want to do is grab a good book and make my way to the beach, but on the days I can’t do that (sadly most days), a good seaside adventure does the trick just as well! If you and your young reader are hoping to escape to the sand and surf, these books will help you imagine the sand between your toes and the salty sea spray!
Faraway Things
by Dave Eggers
Illustrated by Kelly Murphy
Now this picture book screams adventure— I mean just look at that cover! It takes me back to my pirate phase when I thought the coolest thing ever would be to sail the seven seas and hunt for treasure. Of course, that was before I realized that bath time would be non-existent. Still Lucian’s story helps me live out those fantasies in a very non-smelly way!
Lucian’s father called them faraway things, those mysterious objects orphaned upon the windswept shore, their stories long lost in the shroud of ocean fog. Lucian’s discovery on the beach this particular day, though, is no ordinary faraway thing. It’s a cutlass: strong, shiny, and powerful. As its history comes to light, Lucian faces a choice: cling to the sword he loves or accept a gift that shines farther, wider, and deeper than he could have ever dreamed.
To the Sea
by Cale Atkinson
Illustrated by Cale Atkinson
The illustrations in this book are just so precious! Highlighting the power of friendship and determination, this picture book is as beautiful as the sea itself!
Sometimes Tim feels invisible at school-until one day, when Tim meets Sam. But Sam isn’t just any new friend: he’s a blue whale, and he can’t find his way home! Returning Sam to the sea is hard work, but Tim is determined to help. After all, it’s not every day you meet a new friend!
Sail
by Dorien Brouwers
This book leans into the true spirit of adventure, taking us out on the high seas while also encouraging us to explore our own life journeys. Sail depicts the beauty of the sea, life, and how we all have the courage to take on both!
Out at sea anything can happen: whether trials or triumphs, there are infinite possibilities to explore once we leave the shore. And what lies under the water's surface, in the darkest depths, can often lead to the most beautiful discoveries.
With gentle wisdom and dynamic art that will sweep you away, remarkable debut talent Dorien Brouwers beckons us to climb aboard and discover the courage, grit, and resilience that resides within us all.
Mermaid and Me
by Soosh
As a kid, I was obsessed with mermaids… I might still be a little obsessed with mermaids. I had a mermaid tail for swimming in the pool and rewatched H2O: Just Add Water way too many times. So, when I say I wish I was the main character in this mermaid tale, I really mean it! This beautifully illustrated, whimsical story is definitely a must-read for my fellow mermaid obsessed readers.
A young girl has always loved Mermaids. Every day she wishes she could be friends with one. And on one magical day, her wish comes true.
Nestled on the beach, a place between their two worlds, these unlikely friends discover imaginative ways to go on many adventures. But will one stormy night drive them apart?
The Little Mermaid
by Jerry Pinkney
And who doesn’t love The Little Mermaid? This reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic, conjures a poignant friendship story and an epic tale of redemption — the definitive new version for our time.
Melody, the littlest sea princess, is not content just to sing in the choir of mermaids like her sisters. She is an explorer who wonders about what lies above the water’s surface . . . especially the young girl she has spied from a distance. To meet her requires a terrible sacrifice: she trades her beautiful voice for a potion that gives her legs, so that she may live on land instead. It seems like a dream come true at first. But when trouble stirs beneath the ocean, Melody faces another impossible choice — stay with her friend, or reclaim her true identity and save her family.
Hazel Bly and the Deep Blue Sea
by Ashley Herring Blake
And here’s one more: a middle grade novel for my older, but also mermaid obsessed readers!
Hazel Bly used to live in the perfect house with the perfect family in sunny California. But when a kayaking trip goes horribly wrong, Mum is suddenly gone forever and Hazel is left with crippling anxiety and a jagged scar on her face. After Mum's death, Hazel, her other mother, Mama, and her little sister, Peach, needed a fresh start. So for the last two years, the Bly girls have lived all over the country, never settling anywhere for more than a few months.
When the family arrives in Rose Harbor, Maine, there's a wildness to the small town that feels like magic. But when Mama runs into an old childhood friend—Claire—suddenly Hazel's tight-knit world is infiltrated. To make it worse, she has a daughter Hazel's age, Lemon, who can't stop rambling on and on about the Rose Maid, a local 150-year-old mermaid myth.Soon, Hazel finds herself just as obsessed with the Rose Maid as Lemon is—because what if magic were real? What if grief really could change you so much, you weren't even yourself anymore? And what if instead you emerged from the darkness stronger than before?
Shark Summer
by Ira Marcks
I may not want to run into an actual shark on my beach trip, but I do like reading a good shark tale!
When a Hollywood film crew arrives on Martha’s Vineyard with a mechanical shark and a youth film contest boasting a huge cash prize, disgraced pitcher Gayle “Blue Streak” Briar sees a chance to turn a bad season into the best summer ever.
After recruiting aspiring cinematographer Elijah Jones and moody director Maddie Grey, Gayle and her crew set out to uncover the truth of the island’s own phantom shark and win the prize money. But these unlikely friends are about to discover what happens when you turn your camera toward the bad things lurking below the surface.