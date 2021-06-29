Stories to Read for a Seaside Adventure

Now this picture book screams adventure— I mean just look at that cover! It takes me back to my pirate phase when I thought the coolest thing ever would be to sail the seven seas and hunt for treasure. Of course, that was before I realized that bath time would be non-existent. Still Lucian’s story helps me live out those fantasies in a very non-smelly way!

Lucian’s father called them faraway things, those mysterious objects orphaned upon the windswept shore, their stories long lost in the shroud of ocean fog. Lucian’s discovery on the beach this particular day, though, is no ordinary faraway thing. It’s a cutlass: strong, shiny, and powerful. As its history comes to light, Lucian faces a choice: cling to the sword he loves or accept a gift that shines farther, wider, and deeper than he could have ever dreamed.