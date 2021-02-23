The Best Books for Dog Lovers
Growing up, my family had a rock-eating beagle named Polo, and now we have an overly exuberant golden retriever named Finn. Between my pets and time spent volunteering at a local animal shelter, it is no secret that I LOVE dogs. I love big dogs, little dogs, fluffy dogs, and hairless dogs. And I love reading stories featuring dogs. Check out the list below for some fantastic books that celebrate our favorite canine friends!
I Am the Longest Dog
by Avery Monsen
Illustrated by Avery Monsen
Lucy is the world's longest dog, but just how long is she? Like, are we talking pretty long? Or super-crazy number-one-record-breaking BANANAS long? See for yourself in this hilarious picture book by best-selling author-illustrator Avery Monsen. (Warning: the dog is very long.)
Picture Book by Dog
by Michael Relth
This winning tribute to the enduring love between dog and child celebrates animal adoption — from the dog’s point of view!
In a pitch-perfect debut, animator Michael Relth channels the voice — and artwork! — of a loyal pup sharing the simple, sweet, and funny rhyming story of finding a forever family. It’s a clever take on a dog’s journey from being lost to found — from shelter to home. Ideal for pet owners, animal enthusiasts and growing families, Picture Book by Dog is brimming with heart and highlights the power of belonging.
Superpower Dogs
by Cosmic
Every single day, dogs around the world use their amazing abilities to help save lives. In over fifty dynamic photos and a fun, fact-filled text, meet some of the incredible canines who save lives, fight crime, and help people heal.
Superpower Dogs is a fun and inspiring read for animal lovers of all ages, celebrating the remarkable work of heroic dogs.
Queen Dog
by Bridget Heos
Illustrated by Alejandro O’Keeffe
Queen Dog has ruled her castle with grace and majesty since she was a pup. Her people adore her. They provide her with delicious meals and shower her with attention. Lately, though, they have been a bit distracted and service has started to slip. Queen Dog tries her best to make do–but then a stranger moves into the castle! Who is this tiny newcomer commanding all the attention? A servant, or a pretender to the throne?
With comic action and a regal twist, Queen Dog turns a royal pain into a perfect princess.
Pepper & Boo: A Cat Surprise!
by Charise Mericle Harper
Meet Pepper and Boo. They are two dogs who do not know much about cats. (Who does?) They wonder why the cat sleeps so much (in their beds!), licks itself so much, what the cat is thinking, and what makes the cat happy.
Luckily, the cat can explain. The cat knows a lot about being a cat. They know a cat will sleep anywhere (a box, a keyboard, a sink, and Boo’s bed) and any time of day. They know what cats like and do not like to eat. They also know that although they are different, they’re happy to have housemates like Pepper and Boo.
Juana and Lucas
Juana Medina (Illustrator)
Meet Juana, a young girl living in Bogotá, Columbia. Juana loves to draw, eat Brussels sprouts, read books, and spend time with her best friend and dog, Lucas. Just as much as Juana loves things, there are many things she doesn’t love. In particular, Juana does not enjoy learning English. English is difficult, and she doesn’t understand why she needs to learn to speak it. That is until her abuelo tells her that she will need to know English for their family trip to Spaceland in Florida, home of her favorite superhero, Astroman.
This clever chapter book is the first in a series, and is great for both bilingual kids, and English-speaking kids who will learn new Spanish words peppered throughout the story as Juana learns a second language as well!
Kazu Jones and the Denver Dognappers
by Shauna Holyoak
Packed with high stakes mystery and tons of heart, this first installment in a new series introduces Kazu Jones-a spunky, scrappy detective who’s this generation’s Harriet the Spy.
When a string of dognappings grips her Denver neighborhood, Kazu Jones vows to track down the culprits. She can’t stand to see more dogs go missing-especially once her neighbors’ beloved pet is taken because of her gigantic mistake.
With the help of her gang-including her best friend and expert hacker, March; and her ginormous, socially anxious pup, Genki-Kazu uncovers evidence that suggests the dognapping ring is bigger than she ever imagined. But the more she digs, the more dangerous her investigation becomes. The dognappers are getting bolder, and Genki could be next . . .
Wild & Chance
by Allen Zadoff
When a girl wakes up trapped on a sinking ship with no memory of who she is, she has nothing but her instinct to survive. As she fights her way to freedom, she quickly discovers two incredible facts: She is a dog and she can understand human speech.
Soon, she befriends a thirteen-year-old boy named Chance who gives her a name of her own: Wild. But Wild and Chance find themselves running for their lives, pursued by relentless Animal Control officers.
Joined by a mysterious hacker girl named Junebug, the unlikely trio fight for survival while trying to solve the mystery of Wild's extraordinary strength, super-intelligence, and high-tech collar.
And if you fall in love with this book, the sequel, Wild & Chance: The Puppy War will be available May 2021!
The Truth According to Blue
by Eve Yohalem
Thirteen-year-old Blue Broen is on the hunt for a legendary ship of gold, lost centuries ago when her ancestors sailed to New York. Blue knows her overprotective parents won’t approve of her mission to find their family’s long-lost fortune, so she keeps it a secret from everyone except her constant companion, Otis, an 80-pound diabetic alert dog. But it’s hard to keep things quiet with rival treasure hunters on the loose, and with Blue’s reputation as the local poster child for a type 1 diabetes fundraiser.
Blue’s quest gets even harder when she’s forced to befriend Jules, the brainy but bratty daughter of a vacationing movie star who arrives on the scene and won’t leave Blue alone. While Blue initially resents getting stuck with this spoiled seventh grade stranger, Jules soon proves Blue’s not the only one who knows about secrets — and adventure.
Will Blue unravel a three hundred year-old family mystery, learn to stand up for herself, and find the missing treasure? Or is she destined to be nothing more than “diabetes girl” forever?