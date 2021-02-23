The Best Books for Dog Lovers

This winning tribute to the enduring love between dog and child celebrates animal adoption — from the dog’s point of view!

In a pitch-perfect debut, animator Michael Relth channels the voice — and artwork! — of a loyal pup sharing the simple, sweet, and funny rhyming story of finding a forever family. It’s a clever take on a dog’s journey from being lost to found — from shelter to home. Ideal for pet owners, animal enthusiasts and growing families, Picture Book by Dog is brimming with heart and highlights the power of belonging.