The Best of Best Friend Groups

What is a best friend? It is someone who is the closest to you out of all your other friends. Someone who loves you, trusts you, and someone who has seen you at your best and your worst, but still sticks around. Someone who cries with you, laughs with you, goes along with your pranks and sometimes helps you defeat dark wizards. Can you have more than one best friend? Definitely— and we can prove it! Check out this list of groups of best friends that are just the best.

Baloney, Peanut D. Horse, Bizz E. Bee and Krabbit

by Greg Pizzoli

Baloney and his friends are stars of their very own graphic novel chapter book series and are ready for all sorts of adventures. They support each other, help each other, and cheer each other on. Except maybe Krabbit (who doesn’t want to be here but what can you do). We all have that one grumpy friend that we love, even if they’re a little crabby!

Newell, Collin, Lilly, Skyler, Max (and yes, even Clara)

by Jason Platt

Surviving middle school, and all the misadventures that come with it, is a lot easier with a solid crew, and the kids of Garfield Middle School know that more than anyone. Even Clara, who might be Newell’s nemesis, but is totally part of the gang. Newell might come up with a few whacky plans, but without his friends, his misadventures could go totally awry.

Andrew and Russ

by Mark Tatulli

Best friends who hit a rough patch, but reunite? Yes! Sign me up. Relationships are hard and it’s natural that sometimes friends fight and drift apart, but true friends can always come back together. That’s what makes best friends special.

Kazu, March, CindeeRae and Madeleine

by Shauna Holyoak

When it’s time to solve a crime, Kazu Jones turns to her gang of fellow mystery-solvers to help bring justice to their neighborhood. Plus, don’t forget her ginormous pup Genki-Kazu, because dogs are totally man and woman’s best friend too.

Carter, Lelia, Ridley, Theo, Izzy and Olly

by Neil Patrick Harris

A group of friends who do magic? Yes. Sometimes best friends become that way because they are put in the same group and they spend all of their together. That doesn’t make their friendship any less real. They each bring something special to the group, and bring out the best in each other!

Reynie, Kate, Sticky, and Constance

by Trenton Lee Stewart

Secret missions, hidden tunnels and amazing friends…what more could you ask for? When the four of them answer an ad seeking, “A gifted child looking for special opportunities,” they undergo a series of mind-bending tests and undercover missions. Throughout it all they create an incredible friendship and unbreakable bond.

For the young adult fans:

Claire, Massie, Alicia, Dylan and Kristen

by Lisi Harrison

Do you like your friendships with a hint (or maybe more than a hint) of rivalry? Then the ladies of The Clique are the friend group for you. These ladies are hard on one another, but they always have each other’s backs.

Ava, CJ, Jordan and Martha

by Sarah Watson

This group of friends remind me of my friends from high school: we did everything together, knew everything about the other, and were really supportive of one another. Just like these ladies, you couldn’t ask for a better group of friends. And more than best friends, they are a family. A friendship like this will prove to last a lifetime.