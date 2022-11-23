lbyr4 lbyr5

The Books of NOT Mean People (and Animals)

Mara Brashem, Digital Marketing Coordinator

Kindness is one of the greatest lessons we receive in childhood; one that follows you throughout life and never grows old. While learning to treat each other kindly is an important hands-on experience, reinforcing that at home through stories is equally as impactful. And we all know that the books we are raised with leave lasting impressions! (I can still tell you allllll about my bedtime story favorites, Sheep in a Jeep and The Three Little Javelinas.)

Time to fill your home library with these picture books that are decidedly NOT mean: