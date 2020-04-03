The LBYR Lunch Bunch Book Club: Clementine (April 16)

Clementine

After having a blast with The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell by Chris Colfer for our last Lunch Bunch, we are excited to get reading again!

If this is your first time hearing about the LBYR Lunch Bunch Book Club, you are in for a treat:

Now that all the kids are home more than anyone could ever have expected, everyone seems to be scrabbling to find activities to keep them entertained! We get it, kids have short attention spans and are very, very distracting. Well, if you need fifteen minutes of peace every other Thursday, guess who’s got you covered! Welcome to The Lunch Bunch Book Club! Every other Thursday, we’ll be discussing a new middle-grade book live on Facebook. We’ll announce the book two weeks in advance, to give you and your kids plenty of time to pick it up and read it before our club meeting. So if you need fifteen minutes to make lunch, or are looking for something to watch with your kids during lunch, tune in to The Lunch Bunch!

Our second Lunch Bunch pick is Clementine! This is the first book in Sara Pennypacker’s adorable and fun Clementine series. And no worries, there’s need to re-read it if you kid has already read the book! Bill will be talking about his favorite parts of the story and taking questions from kids and adults alike! Be on the look-out on our Instagram for our story or use the hashtag #LBYRLunchBunch on Twitter and Instagram to share your kids’ questions or reviews! It’ll premiere through Facebook Live at 1pm EST (this’ll be more like the Brunch Bunch if you’re on the West Coast), on April 16th! We hope to see you there!