The LBYR Lunch Bunch Book Club: Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History (July 9)

Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History

After a great discussion with Bill about President of the Whole Fifth Grade by Sherri Winston, it’s time to announce our next Lunch Bunch read!

Our eighth Lunch Bunch pick is the Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History by Vashti Harrison! This beautifully illustrated book showcases a collection of incredible women whose ideas and actions have paved the way for generations of little leaders to come.

If you and your kid enjoyed Little Leaders, you’ll want to get your hands on more of Vashti Harrison’s empowering, gorgeous books — Little Legends: Exceptional Men in Black History and Little Dreamers: Visionary Women Around the World.

Bill will be talking about his favorite parts of this book, as well as taking questions and comments from kids and adults alike! Be on the look-out on our Instagram or use the hashtag #LBYRLunchBunch on Twitter to share your kids’ questions or reviews! It’ll premiere through YouTube Live at 1pm EST (this’ll be more like the Brunch Bunch if you’re on the West Coast), on July 9th! See you there!