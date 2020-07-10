The LBYR Lunch Bunch Book Club: Mr. Popper’s Penguins (July 23)

After a fantastic and engaging discussion with Bill about Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History by Vashti Harrison, it’s time to announce our next Lunch Bunch read!

Our ninth Lunch Bunch pick is the beloved 1938 classic, Mr.Popper’s Penguins by Florence and Richard Atwater! Mr. Popper’s Penguins tells the story of Mr. Popper, a house painter and arctic lover who receives a male penguin as a gift one day. Concerned that he may be lonely, Mr. Popper obtains a female penguin to come live with them as well. As you may expect, one thing leads to another, and soon Mr. Popper and his family have a total of twelve penguins living in their house!

If you and your kids enjoy Mr. Popper’s Penguins, you’ll look forward to this coming fall to get your hands on The Popper Penguin Rescue by Eliot Schrefer, a brand new penguin adventure inspired by this classic children’s tale!

Bill will be talking about his favorite parts of the story and taking questions from kids and adults alike! Be on the look-out on our Instagram or use the hashtag #LBYRLunchBunch on Twitter to share your kids’ questions or reviews! It’ll premiere through YouTube Live at 1pm EST (this’ll be more like the Brunch Bunch if you’re on the West Coast), on July 23rd! See you there!