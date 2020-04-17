The LBYR Lunch Bunch Book Club: The Wild Robot (April 30)

The Wild Robot

After a great discussion about Clementine by Sara Pennypacker, it’s time to announce our next Lunch Bunch read!

If this is your first time hearing about the LBYR Lunch Bunch Book Club, you are in for a treat:

Now that all the kids are home more than anyone could ever have expected, everyone seems to be scrabbling to find activities to keep them entertained! We get it, kids have short attention spans and are very, very distracting. Well, if you need fifteen minutes of peace every other Thursday, guess who’s got you covered! Welcome to The Lunch Bunch Book Club! Every other Thursday, we’ll be discussing a new middle-grade book live on YouTube . We’ll announce the book two weeks in advance, to give you and your kids plenty of time to pick it up and read it before our club meeting. So if you need fifteen minutes to make lunch, or are looking for something to watch with your kids during lunch, tune in to The Lunch Bunch!

Our third Lunch Bunch pick is The Wild Robot by Peter Brown! The first of two books, The Wild Robot tells the story of a robot trying to survive in the wilderness. This is the PERFECT book to celebrate Earth Day! And no worries, there’s no need to re-read it if your kid has already read the book—but how about finding out what Roz got up to in the sequel The Wild Robot Escapes ! Bill will be talking about his favorite parts of the story and taking questions from kids and adults alike! Be on the look-out on our Instagram for our story or use the hashtag #LBYRLunchBunch on Twitter and Instagram to share your kids’ questions or reviews! It’ll premiere through YouTube Live at 1 PM EST (this’ll be more like the Brunch Bunch if you’re on the West Coast), on April 30th! We hope to see you there!