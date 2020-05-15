The LBYR Lunch Bunch Book Club: Where the Mountain Meets the Moon (May 28)

Where the Mountain Meets the Moon

After a fantastic discussion about The Magic Misfits by Neil Patrick Harris, it’s time to announce our next Lunch Bunch read!

Our fifth Lunch Bunch pick is Newbery Honor winner Where the Mountain Meets the Moon by Grace Lin! Where the Mountain Meets the Moon tells the story of Minli, a young girl on an unforgettable journey inspired by her father’s folktales. If your kid has already read this book, don’t worry! There are two more for them to enjoy— Starry River of the Sky and When the Sea Turned to Silver .

Bill will be talking about his favorite parts of the story and taking questions from kids and adults alike! Be on the look-out on our Instagram or use the hashtag #LBYRLunchBunch on Twitter and Instagram to share your kids’ questions or reviews! It’ll premiere through YouTube Live at 1pm EST (this’ll be more like the Brunch Bunch if you’re on the West Coast), on May 28th! We hope to see you there!