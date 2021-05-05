The Perfect Bookish Baby Shower Gifts
Are you looking for a baby shower gift? Are your go-to gifts books? Does the person you are shopping for love books? I am both types of people. Want to get me a gift? I want books. Getting a present from me? My go-to gifts are books. But it’s sometimes hard to find books for the occasion. Don’t worry, I’m here to help you, I have a list of the perfect bookish baby shower gifts.
Darling Baby
by Maira Kalman
Beloved artist Maira Kalman shows us that a darling baby is all you need to see everything with new eyes.
Based on the journal she kept during the first months she spent with her new granddaughter, Maira Kalman brings to life the tiny and grand moments of one summer by the sea, brimming with beauty and love. Like the classics Tell Me Again About the Night I was Born and More, More, More Said the Baby, this book offers young children an irresistible window into a time when they were the center of their family’s world. New parents and grandparents will delight in the exploration of how nothing makes an ordinary day more extraordinary than sharing it with a baby.
I'll Meet You in Your Dreams
by Jessica Young
Illustrated by Rafael Lopez
A heartwarming text honoring the ever-evolving relationship of a parent and child across time, with visually striking art by bestselling and award-winning artist Rafael López.
Each evening when the sun has set, as nighttime casts a starry net, I'll hitch a ride on moonbeams, and meet you in your dreams. This poetic and tender story celebrates the parent-and-child bond in its many forms and offers gentle assurance of love across a lifetime. Two parents' dreams of the future with their children—from early dependence for nourishment and basic needs, to the parent as home base for a child in later life—mirror an always-changing but unbreakable relationship.
I Sang You Down from the Stars
by Tasha Spillett-Sumner
Illustrated by Michaela Goade
This unique baby book sings with Native cultural detail, while striking a universal chord in its celebration of the blossoming of love that comes with expecting and welcoming a new baby
As she waits for the arrival of her new baby, a mother-to-be gathers gifts to create a sacred bundle. A white feather, cedar and sage, a stone from the river . . .
Each addition to the bundle will offer the new baby strength and connection to tradition, family, and community. As they grow together, mother and baby will each have gifts to offer each other.
You Are Never Alone
by Patrice Karst
by Joanne Lew-Vriethoff
Celebrate the everlasting bond between parents and their newborns with this new original board book inspired by the bestseller The Invisible String.
As new parents are so aware, separation anxiety can begin in the earliest days, right out of the womb. This endearing rhyming verse focuses on milestone moments of separation as baby and toddler, always returning to a reunion between separations that establishes a pattern of consistency and security that will last a lifetime. A perfect new baby gift, You Are Never Alone opens up the proven healing powers of The Invisible String to a whole new audience of parents and children.
I Love You, Baby
by Giles Andreae
Illustrated by Emma Dodd
Cover design or artwork by Emma Dodd
Does the family who you are shopping for already have other children? Well this is a great gift for the whole family.
With delightful verse and cuddly pictures, this book captures the joy and excitement of welcoming a new baby to the family from a toddler’s point of view. Sweet and loving, it’s the perfect introduction for older siblings as they wait to meet their new brother or sister.