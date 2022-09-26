lbyr4 lbyr5

The Wackiest Picture Books with the BEST Messages

Bill Grace, Marketing Manager

Do you ever pick up a book and wonder, “How did someone ever come up with this idea?” The premise is so absurd and strange that only one word comes to mind: wacky. More often than not, the wackier the book the more earnest the message inside. From neighbors who measure time in coconuts and bananas, to an alligator who opens a restaurant for birds on his snout, to a young girl who flees to space just to get people (and magical creatures and extraterrestrials) to respect her bodily autonomy, each of the picture books on this list uses a fun read to impart some beautiful wisdom. So, share these wacky picture books with your young readers and enjoy the heartfelt messages behind the humor!