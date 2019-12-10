Touching Kids’ Books About Loss and Grief
Losing a loved one is one of the hardest things for anyone to cope with. It can be especially hard for young kids to understand what’s going on and learn how to process a slew of new, unfamiliar feelings. But these picture books and middle grade novels shine a light on loss in refreshing and heartwarming ways. Share these books with the whole family — kids and adults — who might need reminders that they’re loved and that tomorrow will be a better day.
The Invisible Leash by Patrice Karst, illustrated by Joanne Lew-Vriethoff
“When our pets aren’t with us anymore, an Invisible Leash connects our hearts to each other. Forever.” That’s what Zach’s friend Emily tells him after his beloved dog, Jojo, dies. Zach is skeptical at first, since he only believes in what he can see. But after an enlightening journey through his neighborhood with Emily — and through his grief — he comes to feel the comforting tug of the Invisible Leash. And it feels like love.
Patrice Karst’s original picture book, The Invisible String, has used this simple but effective bonding concept to bring healing to countless readers. Now, Patrice is back with a story of love and warmth to help new readers experience the loss of a beloved pet.
Through the lens of a pet fish who has lost his companion, Todd Parr tells a moving story about how to say goodbye. Exploring the range of emotions that kids feel after losing a loved one, Todd reminds us that it’s okay not to know all the answers, and that someone will always be there to support you. During life’s toughest moments, Todd Parr is here with a poignant and reassuring picture book that’s wholly accessible and heartwarming.
I Miss My Grandpa by Jin Xiaojing
A young girl has never met her grandpa. He died before she was born, but she misses him every day. She often wonders what he looked like and who he was. With the help of her family, she learns that he had her mother’s hair, her uncle’s nose, and her aunt’s mouth. Piece by piece, a picture of the little girl’s grandpa comes together, bringing her family together along the way. This 2019 New York Times Best Illustrated Children’s Book is timeless and breathtaking, perfect for sharing with loved ones.
The Light in the Lake by Sarah R. Baughman
Twelve-year-old Addie shouldn’t go to Maple Lake, the place where her twin brother Amos died only a few months ago. But the lake and Amos’ notebook — the one filled with clues about a mysterious creature living in the lake — keep calling her back. So she takes a position studying the lake for the summer, where she’ll measure water pollution levels under adult supervision. But as she collects evidence and learns that Maple Lake is in trouble, she finds herself caught between the science she has always prized and the magic that brings her closer to her brother. Filled with emotion and unforgettable characters, this compassionate, gentle story of grief and wonder is breathtaking and hopeful.
The Thing About Jellyfish by Ali Benjamin
After Suzy’s best friend dies in a drowning accident, Suzy is convinced that the true cause of the tragedy was a rare jellyfish sting. Retreating into a silent world of imagination, she crafts a plan to prove her theory — even if it means traveling the globe, alone. Suzy’s journey explores life, death, and the potential for hope right next door in this instant New York Times bestseller and National Book Award finalist.