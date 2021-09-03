Tricksters of Picture (Books)

Kids can imagine a world where they’re in charge — and ask the grown-ups for help when they need to — in this adorable and imaginative picture book.

The kids have some excellent ideas: turning the Grand Canyon into a ball pit, replacing all the sidewalks with trampolines.

But running the world is a tough job. After the kids build a massive house of candy and then immediately eat all of their own furniture, they begin to have second thoughts.

Will the kids give the adults one more chance to run the world?