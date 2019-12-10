6 Books About the Goodest Doggos, Kittens, and Pets We Could Ask For
Not all family members walk on two legs! Whether you’re a dog person, a cat lover, or a reptile fanatic, we can all agree that our pets are an integral and important part of our lives. The bond we have with our pets is special and magical — so celebrate your good boy or girl by reading one of these kids’ books that feature some of our favorite fictional pets!
The 12 Pets of Christmas by Taylor Garland
This holiday season, Santa brings readers a different pet for every day of the holiday season! The 12 Pets of Christmas is an adorable board book features cute animal photos and a sweet, sing-along text based on the popular Christmas carol. It’s perfect for reading, counting, and laughing with your baby (and favorite pet) for their first Christmas!
EmBARK on an adventure with real-life superheroes and stars of the IMAX film Superpower Dogs! Join Halo, an urban search and rescue dog, Henry, an avalanche rescue dog, and more in this series of nonfiction middle grade books and photographic picture book. Discover all the amazing things working dogs are doing today in these pup-tastic books!
The Invisible Leash by Patrice Karst, illustrated by Joanne Lew-Vriethoff
Using a simple bonding concept, The Invisible Leash illustrates the powerful spiritual connection pet owners have with their animals — even after death. When Zach’s dog Jojo dies, he’s heartbroken. But one afternoon, his friend Emily tells him the best news ever: “When our pets aren’t with us anymore, an Invisible Leash connects our hearts to each other. Forever.” Zach is skeptical at first, but eventually finds himself feeling the comforting tug of the Invisible Leash. And it feels like love.
Rory the Dinosaur Wants a Pet by Liz Climo
When Rory meets his friend Sheldon’s pet crab, Rory realizes he wants a pet too! He searches all over for a creature to love. And at the end of the day, when Rory least expects it, he meets George! Liz Climo’s illustrations are so adorable, and this story is sweet and silly. Give this book to any kid starting their quest for pet companionship!
T-Bone the Drone by Shanda McCloskey
Lucas can’t wait to bring home his new best friend from the toy story: T-Bone the Drone! They enjoy reading, playing, and recharging together. But Lucas has been spending so much time with T-Bone that he’s on the sidelines when he tries to join his friends’ Wiffle ball game. When a rogue ball flies over the fence where a scary dog lives, though, it’s up to Lucas and T-Bone to get to back. They’ll need a little bit of teamwork and a whole lot of creativity to save the day. Lucas and T-Bone are an iconic pair, and this story is fun and inventive!
How to Train Your Dragon Series by Cressida Cowell
It’s no secret that we love Hiccup and Toothless here at LBYR. This high-flying Viking/dragon duo stole our hearts in the hit DreamWorks movie series. So make sure you don’t miss the original book series by Cressida Cowell that inspired the films! Hiccup, the quiet and thoughtful son of the Chief of his Viking clan, needs to pass his important initiation test by catching a dragon. Join Hiccup’s adventures (and misadventures) with his mischievous dragon Toothless in this exciting, adventurous New York Times bestselling series.