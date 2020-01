Having a hard time choosing what book to read next! Do you have a favorite video game character? Well, you're in luck! Choose a video game character, and we'll tell you which book character they're most like! So not only can you play as them, you can also read them. Now, choose your fighter!Ember from Eva Evergreen, Semi-Magical Witch Ember is the flame fox companion Eva never knew she needed! Just like Pikachu, Ember is sweet, adorable, and sometimes more trouble than he's worth. But in the end, Ember's always got Eva's back!Eva Evergreen is determined to earn the rank of Novice Witch before her thirteenth birthday. If she doesn’t, she’ll lose her magic forever. For most young witches and wizards, it’s a simple enough test:ONE: Help your town, do good all around.TWO: Live there for one moon, don’t leave too soon.THREE: Fly home by broomstick, the easiest of tricks.The only problem? Eva only has a pinch of magic. She summons heads of cabbage instead of flowers and gets a sunburn instead of calling down rain. And to add insult to injury, whenever she overuses her magic, she falls asleep.When she lands in the tranquil coastal town of Auteri, the residents expect a powerful witch, not a semi-magical girl. So Eva comes up with a plan: set up a magical repair shop to aid Auteri and prove she’s worthy. She may have more blood than magic, but her “semi-magical fixes” repair the lives of the townspeople in ways they never could have imagined. Only, Eva’s bit of magic may not be enough when the biggest magical storm in history threatens the town she’s grown to love. Eva must conjure up all of the magic, bravery, and cleverness she can muster or Auteri and her dreams of becoming a witch will wash away with the storm.Xar from The Wizards of OnceXar is a trickster with a heart of gold! All he wants it to have magic just like the rest of the wizards! And sure, he gets into some trouble, and might have a bit of an attitude, but in the end he's always just trying to do the right thing. Just like Sonic, beneath that tricksy, troublesome attitude is a good kid just trying to do good! Once there were Wizards, who were Magic, and Warriors, who were not. But Xar, son of the King of Wizards, can’t cast a single spell. And Wish, daughter of the Warrior Queen, has a banned magical object of her own. When they collide in the wildwood, on the trail of a deadly witch, it’s the start of a grand adventure that just might change the fabric of their worlds.Camicazi from the How to Train Your Dragon seriesCamicazi is the daughter of chief of the Bog-Burgulars, and quite the daring hero herself! She's sometimes reckless, always daring, and certainly self-assured. And just like Samus, she knows how to kick butt! Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, the quiet and thoughtful son of the Chief of the Hairy Hooligans, tries to pass the important initiation test of his Viking clan by catching and training a dragon. Can Hiccup do it without being torn limb from limb?Join his adventures and misadventures as he finds a new way to train dragons–and becomes a hero. Harry Potter from the Harry Potter seriesLike Harry Potter, Link is the chosen one! He's the dude with the sword running around fighting He-who-must-not-be-name, oops! I mean Ganon. And with every game Ganondorf becomes different and stronger! Just like in the Harry Potter series with bad ol' Voldy.Harry Potter's life is miserable. His parents are dead and he's stuck with his heartless relatives, who force him to live in a tiny closet under the stairs. But his fortune changes when he receives a letter that tells him the truth about himself: he's a wizard. A mysterious visitor rescues him from his relatives and takes him to his new home, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.After a lifetime of bottling up his magical powers, Harry finally feels like a normal kid. But even within the Wizarding community, he is special. He is the boy who lived: the only person to have ever survived a killing curse inflicted by the evil Lord Voldemort, who launched a brutal takeover of the Wizarding world, only to vanish after failing to kill Harry.Though Harry's first year at Hogwarts is the best of his life, not everything is perfect. There is a dangerous secret object hidden within the castle walls, and Harry believes it's his responsibility to prevent it from falling into evil hands. But doing so will bring him into contact with forces more terrifying than he ever could have imagined.Morrigan Crow from NevermoorJust like Sora, Morrigan Crow is forced to face a darkness threatening to consume her. And while at first she's battling for her own sake, soon she must face the darkness of the hunt to help save her friends and her new-found home!Morrigan Crow is cursed. Having been born on Eventide, the unluckiest day for any child to be born, she’s blamed for all local misfortunes, from hailstorms to heart attacks–and, worst of all, the curse means that Morrigan is doomed to die at midnight on her eleventh birthday.But as Morrigan awaits her fate, a strange and remarkable man named Jupiter North appears. Chased by black-smoke hounds and shadowy hunters on horseback, he whisks her away into the safety of a secret, magical city called Nevermoor.It’s then that Morrigan discovers Jupiter has chosen her to contend for a place in the city’s most prestigious organization: the Wundrous Society. Violet and Demetrius, along with an ancient, scarred dragon-the last dragon in existence, in fact-may hold the key to the Nybbas’s triumph or its demise. It all depends on how they tell the story. After all, stories make their own rules.Pavi Sharma from Pavi Sharma's Guide to Going HomeTwelve-year-old Pavi Sharma is an expert at the Front Door Face: the perfect mix of puppy dog eyes and a lemonade smile, the exact combination to put foster parents at ease as they open their front door to welcome you in. After being bounced around between foster families and shelter stays, Pavi is a foster care expert, and she runs a “business” teaching other foster kids all she has learned. With a wonderful foster family in mom Marjorie and brother Hamilton, things are looking up for Pavi.Then Pavi meets Meridee: a new five-year-old foster kid, who is getting placed at Pavi’s first horrendous foster home. But along the way, the brothers and their new friend Ms. Chalice are captivated by the sights and sounds of the carnival that just rolled into town. Despite Elder Kettle’s warning that the attraction is filled with liars and thieves, the trio gets reeled in.At the carnival, the friends are bamboozled and burgled by enemies, old and new. Will they escape the chaos and get their gift before it’s too late?