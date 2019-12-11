Little Legends Activity Kit!
Little Legends: Exceptional Men in Black History is out in the world and let me tell you, we are so excited to share the stories of all these incredible men! Vashti Harrison continues to bring the biographies of incredible trailblazers to life with her charming illustrations. Bring these inspiring stories home to your kids with awesome activity guide! Click here to download your activity kit: https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Little-Legends-Downloadable-Activity-Kit.pdf And don’t miss out on Little Dreamers:Visionary Women Around the World and Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History