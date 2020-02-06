Reach your reading goals with the LBYR Book Box!

Happy New Year! A new year means new reading goals, which means Goodreads will relentlessly remind me of the number all year while I try to stay on track. If you’re on the same boat, don’t worry — we have a lot of titles this year that will make reaching your reading goal easy as 1–2–3.

The first #LBYRBookBox of the year will have SIX advance copies. Yes, you read that correctly. SIX. In this box, you will find:

– An advance copy of The Big Break by Mark Tatulli

– An advance copy of Black Brother, Black Brother by Jewell Parker Rhodes

– An advance copy of Goldie Vance: The Hotel Whodunit by Lilliam Rivera, illustrated by Elle Power

– An advance copy of Middle School Misadventures: Operation: Hat Heist! By Jason Platt

– An advance copy of The Only Black Girls in Town by Brandy Colbert

– An advance copy of When You Know What I Know by Sonja K. Solter

– A LBYR tote bag

– And more!

Enter for a chance to win here. Good luck, and may the odds be ever in your favor!