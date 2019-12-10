Touching Kids’ Books About Loss and Grief

The Invisible Leash by Patrice Karst, illustrated by Joanne Lew-Vriethoff

“When our pets aren’t with us anymore, an Invisible Leash connects our hearts to each other. Forever.” That’s what Zach’s friend Emily tells him after his beloved dog, Jojo, dies. Zach is skeptical at first, since he only believes in what he can see. But after an enlightening journey through his neighborhood with Emily — and through his grief — he comes to feel the comforting tug of the Invisible Leash. And it feels like love.

Patrice Karst’s original picture book, The Invisible String, has used this simple but effective bonding concept to bring healing to countless readers. Now, Patrice is back with a story of love and warmth to help new readers experience the loss of a beloved pet.