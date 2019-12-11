Ways to be Kind for World Kindness Day

Happy World Kindness Day! We’re celebrating with the kindest book we know: The Kindness Book by Todd Parr! And while we try to be as kind as possible every day, sometimes it’s nice to have a reminder of the importance of sharing kindness. But what is kindness? And what are some of the best ways to be kind? Well, The Kindness Book has some fantastic tips and we figured we’d share them with you! So enjoy these reminders to be kind, and try to carry them with you on this World Kindness Day!

“Kindness is reading a bedtime story to someone you love.”

Taking the time to read to someone at the end of the day can make bedtime more calming, and they can take that energy with them into the next day!

“Kindness is listening.”

Sometimes the only thing you need to do to be kind is listen. Listening is often just as, if not more, important than talking, so we should always practice kindness by listening.

“Kindness is being there when someone needs you.”

When someone needs you, just being there can be enough.

“Be kind to yourself!”

This one is self-explanatory, but I think it’s the one we fail to do the most. Don’t forget to be kind to yourself, because the kinder you are to yourself the kinder you can be to others!

“Kindness is giving a bug a hug.”

We should all be hugging the bugs near us. Maybe not literal bugs. Or if you’re down to hug literal bugs, go for it. Kindness can come in all forms.

“Kindness is letting others be who they are.”

Allowing others to be and express themselves is a kindness in and of itself! And, perhaps most importantly:

“It’s easy to be kind!”

There are all kinds of ways to be kind! Remember to carry these ways to be kind with you today and always. Don’t forget to be kind to yourself!