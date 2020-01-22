What to Read Based on Your Favorite PBS Kids Show

While there are so many wonderful TV shows and characters from my childhood, my favorite PBS kids shows will always hold a special place in my heart. I remember running home from school to catch episodes of Cyber Chase, and waking up early on Saturday mornings to watch Maya and Miguel. So of course I had to compile a list of all my favorite PBS kids shows and pair them with LBYR books!

If you, too, were/are still obsessed with PBS kids shows, join me as I take a walk down memory lane. Here’s what you should read next with your kid based on your favorite show!