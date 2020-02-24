Lovely Picture Books About Love (That We Love!)
🎶 Love is in the air 🎶 Valentine’s Day is right around the corner! Parents are always looking for ways to show their kids love—why not show it through one of these fantastic picture books! From sweet family stories, to laugh-out-loud romps, these picture books will surely bring a smile to your kids’ faces (and yours too!).
Groundhug Day
by Anne Marie Pace
Illustrated by Christopher Denise
Cover design or artwork by Christopher Denise
Moose is having a Valentine's Day party, and all his friends are so excited! Everyone except Groundhog, that is. If Groundhog sees his shadow outside, he'll hide in his hole for six more weeks and miss the party! Determined to help their friend join them, Moose, Squirrel, Bunny, and Porcupine put their heads together and come up with a plan. But will it be enough to get Groundhog out to play?
Love the World
by Todd Parr
In Love the World, Todd broadcasts a message of love: love for yourself, love for the earth, and love for each other. This celebration of joy, positivity, and goodwill is what we ALL need right now. Spread love all around with this picture book that will resonate with the whole family!
Love, Sophia on the Moon
by Anica Mrose Rissi
Illustrated by Mika Song
Cover design or artwork by Mika Song
Life on Earth isn’t always fair, so Sophia runs off to the moon, where there are no bedtimes, time-outs, and no Mom. But as Sophia and her mom begin writing letters back and forth, Mom always seems to have a clever comeback for all of Sophia’s angry notes. This story of unconditional love is brought to life with gorgeous illustrations and imaginative humor, making it the perfect bedtime picture book on Valentine’s Day.
Drawn Together
by Minh Lê
Illustrated by Dan Santat
Cover design or artwork by Dan Santat
When a young boy visits his grandfather, their lack of a common language leads to confusion, frustration, and silence. But as they sit down to draw together, something magical happens-with a shared love of art and storytelling, the two form a bond that goes beyond words. With spare, direct text from Minh Lê and luminous illustrations from Caldecott Medalist Dan Santat, Drawn Together shows that love knows no boundaries and has the power to transcend words.
The Invisible String
by Patrice Karst
Illustrated by Joanne Lew-Vriethoff
A tug from the Invisible String feels like love. On a stormy night, a mother tells her two children that they will always be connected to her by an invisible string—one that you can’t see, but can feel in your heart. For years The Invisible String has resonated with kids, parents, therapists, social workers, educators, and more, encouraging people to explore the intangible yet unbreakable connections between us.
A Crankenstein Valentine
by Samantha Berger
Illustrated by Dan Santat
An ordinary kid turns into a Crankenstein monster on the most lovey-dovey, yuckiest day of the year: Valentine’s Day. Cheesy cards, allergy-inducing bouquets, and heart-shaped everything? YUCK! Can Crankenstein find a way to turn his sour day sweet? Even the crankiest little monsters will love this monstrously funny tale with a heart of gold, perfect for sharing on Valentine’s Day!