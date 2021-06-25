DreamWorks Spirit Untamed

Relive all the adventure from DreamsWorks Spirit Untamed, hitting theaters June 4, 2021, with this full-color leveled reader!



Lucky Prescott never really knew her late mother, Milagro Navarro, a fearless horse-riding stunt performer. Like her mother, Lucky isn’t exactly a fan of rules and restrictions. When her aunt Cora moves them from their East Coast city to live in Miradero with Lucky’s father, Lucky is decidedly unimpressed with the sleepy little town. She has a change of heart when she meets Spirit, a wild Mustang who shares her independent streak, and befriends two local horseback riders, Abigail Stone and Pru Granger. When a heartless horse wrangler plots to capture Spirit and his herd and auction them off to a life of captivity and hard labor, Lucky enlists her new friends and bravely embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse who has given her freedom, a sense of purpose, and who has helped Lucky discover a connection to her mother’s legacy.



Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text--reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.



Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.



