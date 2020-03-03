Perfect Read Aloud Fairy Tales
Once upon a time there was a young reader who asked for a fairy tale for story time. Whether it’s a spooky cautionary tale, or a hilarious fractured retelling, here are some perfect read aloud fairy tales. Happy READING ever after!
The Land of Stories: A Treasury of Classic Fairy Tales
by Chris Colfer
by Brandon Dorman
A very special book that contains more than thirty-five classic fairy tales and nursery rhymes, plus your very own survival guide to the Land of Stories. If you notice the pages glowing, followed by an inviting humming noise, don’t be afraid! That is just the book’s magic. But whatever you do, don’t lean too far into the book. You never know where you might end up.
Little Red Riding Hood
by Jerry Pinkney
In this classic Grimm Brothers folktale, with illustrations by Caldecott Medal-winning artist Jerry Pinkney readers meet two classic characters: the sly, scary wolf and the sweet little girl in her famous red hood. Oh reader, what great taste in books you have!
Saint George and the Dragon
by Margaret Hodges
by Trina Schart Hyman
Another Caldecott Medal-winning version of a classic tale, this time of bravery, perseverance, and peace. This stunning version retells the segment from Spenser's The Faerie Queene, in which George, the Red Cross Knight, slays the dreadful dragon that has been terrorizing the countryside for years.
You Read to Me, I'll Read to You
by Mary Ann Hoberman
These short fairy tales are perfect for, “just one more story!” at bedtime. Or when you just need to read a few fun tales together.