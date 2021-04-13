World of Greg Pizzoli

Three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient Greg Pizzoli launches a full-color graphic novel series about four funny friends that Dav Pilkey declares "will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories"!









In this graphic novel for newly independent readers, Baloney and friends step into the spotlight and embody all the charm of childhood in three short tales and three mini-comics that invite readers to join the fun! Giggle with Baloney as he performs some questionable magic, give him a boost when a case of the blues gets him down, cheer him on as he braves the swimming pool, and at the end, learn to draw all the characters with clear step-by-step instructions!





"A sure bet for Elephant and Piggie fans who are ready for the next step up or want to make the move to comics."--Booklist





"Kids will gobble up Baloney!"--Ben Clanton, creator of Narwhal and Jelly series





"Porcine-ly-perfect"--Laurie Keller, Geisel Award-winning author of We Are Growing!

Meet Baloney! He's the star of this book, along with his best buddies: empathetic Peanut the horse, sensible Bizz the bumblebee, and grumpy Krabbit -- he'd rather not be here, but what can you do?